A Davenport felon was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in federal prison in connection with shootings in Davenport and Rock Island in May 2017.
Ray’mone Deshawn Walker Sr., 21, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Walker pleaded guilty in March to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted on May 10, 2017, he and a teenage boy were involved in two shots fired incidents – one in Davenport and one in Rock Island.
Police later searched his house and recovered a Phoenix Arms .22-caliber handgun and ammunition. Officers also seized an open box of .22-caliber ammunition in the glove box of a vehicle he was occupying earlier that night.
Walker is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm.
He was charged in federal court in December. At the time, he was in the Scott County Jail on charges stemming from an eluding and shooting incident in September.
Charges in that case were dismissed once he was charged in federal court for the May 2017 incident.