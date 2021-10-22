Davenport man gets jail time for sex crimes

Douglas Speer, 31, of Davenport, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and attempting to entice two underage girls to engage in sexual activity.
According to court documents, in November 2020, Speer arranged to pay for sex with individuals he believed to be two girls, ages 15 and 11.
After traveling from Iowa to Illinois to meet with the intended victims, Speer was arrested by federal agents and local law enforcement officers.
Speer was subsequently charged in an indictment with two counts of attempted enticement of a minor and one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.
In June 2021, Speer pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted enticement of a minor and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.
The statutory penalty for each count of attempted enticement of a minor is a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment. The penalty for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity is up to 30 years in prison. Each count also carries a fine of up to $250,000.
Quad-City Times