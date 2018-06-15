A Davenport man who admitted to robbing a Davenport motel at gunpoint in November was sentenced Friday to up to 10 years in prison.
Kendrick Divon Rudd, 37, said during a hearing lasting a little more than 14 minutes that he thinks about the victim – a female employee of the motel - “more than I think about myself.”
“It really shouldn’t have happened,” he said. “She really don’t deserve what happened.”
He pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, first-degree theft, and assault while participating in a felony.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the more serious charge of first-degree robbery.
At 9:33 p.m. Nov. 8, Davenport police were called to the Super 8 Motel, 301 Jason Way, for a report of a robbery.
Police learned that Rudd, who was dressed in women’s clothing, entered the motel and presented a long gun from under a blanket covering a baby carrier and demanded money.
He obtained a bank bag with money from the office behind the front counter and fled on foot.
He was arrested in January.
His co-defendant, Tracy Ann St. Clair, 46, was arrested a short time after the robbery and was accused of conspiring with Rudd to commit the robbery. She pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and possession of methamphetamine.
St. Clair will be sentenced June 21.
The conspiracy and theft charges are both a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed that those sentences would run at the same time.
The assault charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Nicole Driscoll argued Friday the sentences should run back-to-back with the sentence on the assault charge for a total of up to 15 years in prison. She cited the nature and seriousness of the offense, the fact that a firearm was involved, and the impact on the victim in the case.
Rudd’s attorney, Joel Walker, recommended the sentences run concurrently and said his client has never “shied away” from his involvement and has accepted responsibility.
Rudd told Judge Marlita Greve his life was in a downward spiral and he was under the influence at the time of the robbery.
He said he did not want to make excuses for his actions, and looked forward to the “rehabilitation process” and to his life after his prison sentence.
Greve sentenced him to concurrent sentences on all charges, for a total of up to 10 years in prison. In doing so, she cited Rudd’s “very sincere attitude and concern for the victim.”