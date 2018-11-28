A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to two people who fatally overdosed in 2017.
Larry L. Bolden, 50, must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.
He pleaded guilty in June to distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Prosecutors say that Bolden sold heroin to a confidential source four times between Dec. 28, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017.
On Jan. 20, 2017, three people went to Knights Inn in Davenport to buy heroin from Bolden. They then went to an apartment in Rock Island, according to prosecutors.
Within moments of using the drug, one of them lost consciousness and died soon after, according to prosecutors.
Autopsy results confirmed cause of death was the adverse effects of morphine, furanyl fentanyl, and acryl fentanyl.
On Jan. 29, 2017, three other people drove to the Knights Inn to buy heroin from Bolden and then returned to a residence in Moline.
One of them was found dead the next morning. Autopsy results confirmed that the cause of death was the adverse effects of morphine, furanyl fentanyl, and acryl fentanyl.
The case was investigated by the Davenport and Rock Island police departments.