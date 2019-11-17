Devonte Darnell Holston, 25, of Davenport, has had his sentence reduced to 7½ years from 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa.
On June 26, 2016, Holston had two handguns inside a vehicle in Davenport. When police attempted to identify him, Holston provided a false name and ran. Holston previously was convicted of two Wisconsin felonies for burglary in 2012, according to the release.
You have free articles remaining.
Federal authorities took the case when police discovered his criminal record.
Holston pleaded guilty to the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm on March 7, 2017, and originally was sentenced to 15 years in July of 2017.