A Davenport man charged earlier this year with firing at a vehicle has been indicted on a lesser charge in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Marc Andrew Dietrich, 24, made an initial appearance Tuesday on one count of prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
He has an arraignment and detention hearing Aug. 16.
Dietrich initially was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in Scott County District Court. The charges were dismissed Tuesday, court records show.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in the Scott County case, the shooting happened at 11:44 p.m. April 21 in the 1400 block of West Third Street.
Dietrich allegedly fired a 9mm handgun at an occupied vehicle and its driver shot at Dietrich six times before fleeing. Dietrich, then on foot, fired at least three more shots at the car as it fled.
He is a prohibited from possessing a firearm because of prior convictions for domestic battery in Illinois and intimidation with a dangerous weapon without intent and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender in Scott County.
The shooting was captured on surveillance video and Dietrich was identified from the video, according to the arrest affidavit.