Davenport man injured in rollover crash near Princeton

A Davenport man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said.
The crash occurred at 3:16 p.m. at 26618 Bluff Road, near Princeton.
Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Thompson said in a news release that the department’s crash investigation team was called to the scene.
The investigation showed that a 2016 Toyota Camry, driven by a 28-year-old Davenport man, was westbound on Bluff Road. As the car came to a slight curve in the road, the driver failed to navigate the curve and drove straight.
The vehicle went off the road to the north, struck a mailbox, fence and utility pole, which caused the vehicle to roll over and come to rest on its top.
Thompson said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the crash.
MedForce Aeromedical Transport was called to take the man to University Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. The man’s condition was not available late Saturday, but Thompson said in his news release that the injuries sustained did not appear to be life-threatening.
The man’s name was not released Saturday.