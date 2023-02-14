An investigation into the death of a elderly woman in September has led to the arrest of her son on manslaughter and dependent abuse charges, Davenport Police said.

Jason Bradley Kelting, 46, of Davenport, is charged with one count of each of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and dependent adult abuse. Each charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Kelting also is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Youngerman, at 12:49 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2022, Davenport officers were sent to Genesis Medical Center West, Davenport, for a death investigation involving Mary Kathryn Kelting, 73.

The woman had been taken to the hospital about noon that day by her son. Hospital staff called the time of death at 12:10 p.m.

In meeting with the Scott County Medical Examiner, police observed physical injuries to the woman's lower half and backside, including scrapes and bruising and pressure sores, one that led to the exposure of the sacral bone that had maggot infestation.

When investigators inspected the home where both of the victim and her son lived, there was no electricity and there were large amounts of trash throughout the home. There also was little food.

Kelting told police his mother had suffered a stroke in December of 2020 that left her partially paralyzed and completely bedridden. He also said he bathed the woman about three times a week, with the most recent being the day before he took her to the hospital.

A report from a forensic entomologist indicated the woman suffered myiasis, or maggot infestation of a live person, from at least Aug. 22, 2022. The forensic entomologist placed an estimated date of death between Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, 2022.

Kelting was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Tuesday in Scott County District Court at which time a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.