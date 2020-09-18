 Skip to main content
Davenport man jailed in burglary, shooting incident
Davenport man jailed in burglary, shooting incident

A Davenport man was jailed after he allegedly burst into a home Sept. 10, assaulted a person and fired a gun at a vehicle.

Milton L. Howard Sr., 35, was arrested Thursday and was in the Scott County jail with bond set at $10,000 cash only.

A Davenport police affidavit states that officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of West 14th Street at 4:07 a.m. Sept. 10 for a report of shots fired.

Authorities believe that Howard allegedly forced entry into a residence there, physically assaulted a person causing bodily harm and then fired a gun, striking the victim’s vehicle. Davenport police also say Howard is not legally allowed to possess a gun due to prior convictions.

Howard has been charged with felony counts of burglary in the first degree, assault while participating in a felony, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon and one aggravated misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm/property damage.

He made his first appearance in a Scott County courtroom Friday and returns to court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 25.

Milton L. Howard Sr.

Milton L. Howard Sr., 35, of Davenport, courtesy Scott County jail.

