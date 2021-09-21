 Skip to main content
Davenport man killed in motorcycle crash identified
A Davenport man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday evening has been identified by the Davenport police department as 51-year-old John Funte Sr.

The motorcycle was the lone vehicle involved, according to the Davenport Police Department. The crash occurred at approximately 7:04 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Pine Street. Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded to the crash.

A news release from the department said, "Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle, leaving the roadway and struck a tree."

The release said the man sustained fatal injuries on the scene.

No further information was available, and the incident remains under investigation.

