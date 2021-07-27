Davenport man killed in motorcycle crash in Riverdale

A Davenport man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Riverdale. He has not been identified.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in the 4400 block of State Street, Riverdale, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.

The motorcyclist, 33, was driving eastbound on State Street when a 2015 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 47-year-old woman from Clinton, was in the center turn lane, facing westbound, and made a left-hand turn, turning in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown and landed on the opposite side of the Nissan. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Nissan driver and a passenger were uninjured and refused medical treatment.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was speeding before the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

