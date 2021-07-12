 Skip to main content
Davenport man killed in rollover crash in Clinton County Saturday night
Davenport man killed in rollover crash in Clinton County Saturday night

  • Updated
A Davenport man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday night in Clinton County, according to a press release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Sean Michael Harvey, 52, rolled his truck after failing to make a turn in the 2700 block of 275th Avenue, south of Dewitt.

The truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, left the road and came to a rest on its top, the release states. Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 10 p.m. The sheriff's office was assisted by Clinton County Communications, Dewitt Fire Dept., Genesis Ambulance - DeWitt, the lowa State Patrol, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.

