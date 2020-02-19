Davenport man loses appeal in drug case, begins serving 30-year prison sentence

Officers saw loose marijuana on the dashboard in front of Overstreet and asked him to exit the vehicle. When he got out, Overstreet swung at officers and fled on foot. Officers captured him after a short pursuit. Nearby was Overstreet’s cell phone, Iowa Identification card and a baggie containing numerous hits of crack cocaine.

Overstreet appealed his conviction in Scott County District Court, alleging his counsel was ineffective in that no motion to suppress evidence was done and that the traffic stop was pretextual. The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled that actions of Overstreet’s attorney did not constitute ineffective counsel, as attorneys are not required to pursue meritless arguments, and that the stop was legal as the Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a longstanding precedent that pretextual stops are permissible under the Iowa Constitution.

Overstreet’s criminal record includes a 1996 conviction in Rock Island County Circuit Court for which he was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance on a public way. He also was sentenced to 4 years on probation for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. The probation sentence was to run consecutive to the prison sentence.