A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened to post nude photos of a woman on social media if she did not give him money.
Khalil Adoba Causey, 34, faces charges of extortion, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Bond was set Friday at $7,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing Oct. 25.
Causey sent messages to the woman June 7 demanding $500 or he would post nude photos of her on major social media sites and distribute to her employers, Davenport police said in an arrest affidavit.
He said he would send the picture to police if she reported him. Causey continued to send messages to the woman and made rap songs about her.
You have free articles remaining.
He posted messages saying he was going to beat “mother f------ ears together” and that he “better not catch her out in Davenport” according to the affidavit.
Causey also threatened to go to her work and “check her and post the video tape of it.” He also threatened to send “killers to find her then she will know what time it is.”
Causey also posted a rhyme online that stated, “cut her head off stick it in a gym bag mail it to the police tell em that I did that, putting money on your head like a du rag,” according to the affidavit.
A warrant was issued for him in August, court records show.