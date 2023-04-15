A man accused of shooting at someone who was standing in the doorway of a Davenport building with a child has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

District Court Judge Henry Latham sentenced Cameron C. Howard, 35, of Davenport, on Thursday, according to Scott County court records. The sentence was for a single count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

County authorities accused Howard of firing a gun at the victim on the afternoon of Nov. 28, 2021, in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street, according to court records. Several bullets struck the occupied building and the person Howard is accused of targeting feared being hit by a bullet.

Authorities initially filed the intimidation count and a count of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon against Howard, records state. In February, though, he entered a plea agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

As part of that agreement, the weapon possession charge was dropped at sentencing, records state.

Latham had access to a presentence investigation report at the sentencing hearing. Such reports provide background on a defendant meant to aid a judge in determining the appropriate sentence.

Howard will also get credit for time he served in the Scott County Jail while his case was pending, court records state.