Davenport man on escape status faces meth and firearm charges

A Davenport man who has been on escape status from the Iowa Department of Corrections’ Work Release Center since January was arrested Friday for allegedly peddling methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Darion Lamont Thomas, also known as Darion Lement Thomas in Scott County District Court records, 20, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Thomas also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts with a firearm and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Joseph Dorton, at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Thomas was seen at the emergency room of UnityPoint Hospital, Bettendorf. Detectives identified Thomas on security cameras in the hospital.
Detectives went to the emergency room and told Thomas he was under arrest. Thomas’ hands then went to his waistband. Thomas fought with detectives until he was brought under control.
During a search, officers found a loaded Glock 19 handgun in Thomas’ waistband. The gun had one round in the chamber and a magazine full of ammunition.
When officers searched the backpack Thomas had with him, they seized 66 pills that tested positive for methamphetamine. The weight of methamphetamine totaled 26.7 grams. Officers also seized 1.75 grams of marijuana.
Thomas was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $32,500 on the escape charge and the new drug and weapons charges, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and interference with official acts charges. He also is being held without bond on a hold from the Work Release Center.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 14 in Scott County District Court.
Scott County District Court electronic records show that in December of 2018, Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; two counts of third-degree burglary, and one count each of carrying weapons, all of which are aggravated misdemeanors; as well as one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana-first offense.
On January 11, 2019, District Associate Judge Mark Fowler sentenced Thomas to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections for the intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge, as well as concurrent sentences of five years for the second-degree theft, two years each on the aggravated misdemeanor counts and six months for the possession of marijuana charge.
The most serious charge, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, occurred at 5:02 p.m. March 20, 2018, when Thomas, armed with a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun, fired several rounds at a house at 1206 Warrant St. At the time, Thomas was the backseat passenger of a stolen Ford Explorer. After a high-speed chase, Thomas and his co-defendants in the Explorer were arrested.
Thomas was sent to the Iowa Department of Corrections in January 2019, and was placed on work release on Sept. 20, 2020.
On Jan. 13, 2021, Thomas left the Work Release Center without permission and never returned. He was charged with felony escape. He had been on the lam until his capture Friday.