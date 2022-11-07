Davenport man on federal supervised release arrested with crack cocaine

A Davenport man currently serving a term on federal supervised release was arrested early Sunday after Davenport Police seized 10 individually wrapped packages of “crack” cocaine he had on his person.

Travis Shelby Rush, 32, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver not more than 40 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack.” The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a 10-year prison sentence.

Rush also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp statute, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Randy Hegg, at 4:46 a.m. Davenport officers were sent to the intersection of West Lombard and Harrison streets about a traffic complaint.

Officers arrived to find a 2021 GMC Terrain bearing Arkansas plates stopped at the intersection. The initial complaint was that the vehicle had been sitting at the intersection without moving through several cycles of the traffic signal.

Officers watched the vehicle and noticed it did not move when the traffic signal turned green.

As officers approached the vehicle they saw the driver slumped over the wheel. The driver, Rush, got out of the vehicle but when officers tried to put handcuffs on him he fought with officers.

Officers had to use physical force to take Rush into custody. He is charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of 30 days.

When officers searched Rush, they found a clear plastic bag in the front pocket of his sweatpants. Inside the baggie was a substance that resembled crack cocaine. The drugs were tested and the result was positive for cocaine.

Inside the plastic bag were ten individually packaged rocks of cocaine base, or “crack,” totaling 9.75 grams.

Rush was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:22 a.m.

During a first appearance Sunday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Richard Wells scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 16. Wells also set bond Rush’s bond at $10,000, cash or surety.

Rush was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons four months ago.

According to electronic records of the U.S. District Court, Davenport, federal authorities arrested Rush in Feb. 2009, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession and sale of stolen ammunition, conspiracy to obstruct and tamper with a witness, attempted tampering with a witness, and attempted retaliation against a witness.

Rush pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempted tampering with a witness. On May 6, 2011, Chief U.S. District Judge John Jarvey sentenced Rush to a total of 144 months, or 12 years in prison, with credit for time served in custody awaiting trial and sentencing. Rush also was sentenced to serve three years on supervised release after he completed his prison sentence.

Rush was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Nov. 8, 2019.

However, according to U.S. District Court records, Rush violated his supervised release and on June 10, 2020, he was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison to be followed by 30 months on supervised release.

After rush was released from federal prison he again violated his supervised release and was sentenced July 29, 2021, to 10 months in prison to be followed by 16 months on supervised release.

In both instances, Rush failed to follow directives from probation officers, failed to maintain employment, failed to abide by his curfew, failed to reside at an approved residence, failed to report a change of address, failed to follow the rules of the residential reentry center, and failed to communicate truthfully with the probation office.

Rush was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on July 14, 2022.

According to a non-compliance summary, on Aug. 8, 2022, a urine analysis indicated the presence of crack cocaine in Rush’s system. He denied new use and reported a confirmation test would prove the cocaine was residual from his Aug. 3, 2022, sample.

On Aug. 21, 2022, the interpretation report confirmed he sample was positive for cocaine. The interpretation reported cited new use based on “insufficient decrease in the normalized level of drug present.”

Rush remained Sunday night in the Scott County Jail.