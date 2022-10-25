Davenport man on parole and federal supervised release captured with two guns after car chase

A Davenport man on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections and who is serving three years on federal supervised release was arrested early Sunday after leading Davenport police on a chase and being found in possession of two firearms, one of which is stolen.

Brett Lee Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Nicholas Mark, at 12:39 a.m. Sunday, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop at 35th and Harrison streets on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala that had no license plates.

The driver of the Impala, identified as Roelandt, sped away and traveled down Brady Street the wrong way until the vehicle crashed at West Pleasant Street.

Roelandt attempted to run away but was quickly captured.

Officers seized a fully loaded AR pistol from the back seat of the Impala and a fully loaded revolver on the floorboard of the front driver seat. A check of the firearms through the National Crime Information Center showed the revolver had been reported stolen.

Roelandt also was issued traffic citations for driving on a suspended or revoked license, driving the wrong way, operating without registration, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of liability insurance.

During a first appearance hearing Monday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Eric Syverud scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 3 in district court. Syverud also set bond at $50,000, cash only.

Roelandt was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail.

Roelandt is on parole out of the Iowa Department of Corrections until May 30, 2023, according to Iowa DOC electronic records. He also is serving a term of three years on federal supervised release.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, on June 27, 2016, Roelandt pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree theft as a habitual offender and assault while participating in a felony. On Oct. 7, 2016, District Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Roeland to 15 years in prison for the theft conviction because of the habitual offender enhancement, and a concurrent term of five years in prison for the assault conviction.

While on work release, Roelandt was charged with violating his parole and placed on escape status on July 19, 2021, after he failed to return to the Work Release Center after work.

Federal authorities took over the case and charged Roelandt with one count of escape. On Feb. 11, he pleaded guilty to the charge. On July 6 during a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Roelandt to a term of one year and one day in federal prison with credit for time served while awaiting trial.

Rose also sentenced Roelandt to serve three years on federal supervised release.

Federal authorities could choose to take over the new weapons charge against Roelandt under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide initiative to combat gun crimes. A federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. There is no parole in the federal system.