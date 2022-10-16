Davenport man on parole arrested for selling ecstasy, possessing firearm

A Davenport man on parole, who later wrote to a Scott County District Judge saying the thought of “prison is terrifying” and that he wanted to become someone “beneficial to this world,” was arrested Thursday by Davenport Police for allegedly possessing a firearm and selling ecstasy and marijuana.

Kenneth Josiah Krana, 21, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, known as MDMA, or more commonly by its street name, “ecstasy.”

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Krana also is charged with one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Cory Hughes, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday officers made a search of Krana’s home in the 1100 block of Judson Avenue.

Officers seized 53 ecstasy pills weighing 8.35 grams and several individually wrapped packages of marijuana ready for sale totaling 130 grams.

Officers also seized a .40-caliber handgun.

During a first appearance hearing Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 21. Sommers also set Krana’s bond at $25,000, cash only.

Kranna was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on the $25,000 cash-only bond on the drug charges and without bond on a charge of parole violation.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Krana was released from prison and placed on parole on Oct. 1, 2021.

On March 20, 2019, Krana had pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and two counts of assault while displaying a weapon, each an aggravated misdemeanor, in connection with a shots-fired incident on Oct. 15, 2018, near the Sugar Shack, 1939 W. 4th St., Davenport.

During a hearing May 2, 2019, in district court, District Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Krana to a term of five years on supervised probation.

While that case was proceeding, Davenport Police arrested Krana on Dec. 11, 2018, on a charge of first-degree theft in connection with the September 2018 theft of a 2015 GMC Acadia.

Then on July 3, 2019, Davenport Police arrested Krana on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The arrest was part of an investigation into a June 10, 2019, shooting incident.

During a hearing in district court on Sept. 27, 2019, Krana pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and to the theft charge related to the stolen Acadia.

He also was charged with violating his probation in the case involving the shots-fired incident at the Sugar Shack.

Before his sentencing on Nov. 14, 2019, Krana had written a letter to Judge Joel Barrows in which he stated that he apologized for the crimes he committed and that spending time in his cell at the Scott County Jail is, “a truly traumatizing experience.”

Krana said: “I know I can do better and be better than this. I don’t want to be labeled a criminal because that is not what I really am.

“I feel like my entire life is falling apart from in here, and all I can do is watch it slip away from me,” he wrote. “The time I have spent in the county jail has made me realize I have to turn my life around now and that this is the end of the line. I believe in myself. I know that I can prove I am not a failure.

“If given your trust today I will not fail you or the ones I love,” Krana wrote.

Barrows sentenced Krana to 10 years on the intimidation charge and two years each on two charges of assault while displaying a weapon, as well as a concurrent five-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm and a concurrent 10-year term for the theft of the Acadia.

When he was released on parole Oct. 1, 2021, he was to have been on parole until July 11, 2024.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, during his time on parole Krana quit one job and was fired from another. As part of his parole he was to complete cognitive behavioral training and a substance-abuse evaluation and complete all recommended treatment programs. He missed those classes on 16 occasions dating back to Feb. 8, 2022.