Davenport man on parole makes first court appearance for attempted murder

A Davenport man accused shooting a woman in 2021 made his first court appearance Friday in Scott County.

Brandon DeShane Branigan, 31, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

According to the arrest affidavits, at 12:12 a.m. May 23, 2021, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Westview Terrace Apartments, 7202 Hillandale Road.

Branigan shot the woman multiple times using two 9 mm pistols. She required emergency surgery.

Branigan appeared by video before Judge Stephen P. Wing, who set bond at $25,000 cash only, appointed a public defender and set his next court date for March 25.

Attempted murder charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law with a prison sentence of 25 years. It is a forcible felony, so Branigan would have to serve, 70%, or 17½ years, before becoming eligible for parole.

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class C felony with a prison sentence of 10 years; felon in possession of a firearm charge is a Class D felony with a prison sentence of five years.

Branigan was still in custody early Friday afternoon, according to the Scott County Jail website.

Branigan was on parole out of Scott County until Feb. 8, 2023, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

He was arrested March 17, 2016, on drug and weapons charges. He pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

On Aug. 4, 2016, Scott County District Judge Henry Latham sentenced Branigan to a 10-year prison sentence on the intimidation charge, and a consecutive 5-year sentence on the felon in possession charge.

Branigan was paroled from the Iowa Department of Corrections on April 9, 2020, and sent to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was booked into the Danville Correctional Center on Aug. 6, 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

In the Illinois case, Branigan pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing Sept. 14, 2017, in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He was sentenced Feb. 2, 2018, by Associate Circuit Judge Norma Kauzlarich to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Branigan was paroled from Danville Correctional Center on Dec. 23, 2020. He is to be on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections until Dec. 23, 2022.

