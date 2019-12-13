Davenport man on pre-trial release arrested on robbery and drug charges

A Davenport man awaiting trial on a theft charge has been taken into custody on new charges of robbery and drug dealing.

Zaaron James McLauglin, 19, now of 2711 34th St., but formerly of Macon, Missouri, is facing new charges of first-degree robbery and a controlled substance violation for selling simulated LSD, or acid, tablets.

Both charges are Class B felonies in Iowa. The robbery charge carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, of which 70 percent, or 17.5 years, must be served before parole can be granted.

The drug charge also carries a 25-year prison sentence, but there is no mandatory minimum sentence requirement.

According to the arrest affidavits, on Sept. 6 at 2:35 a.m., Davenport police arrested McLaughlin on a charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole an electronic scooter from the Walmart at 3101 W. Kimberly Road. That charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. A trial date has been set for Feb. 17, in Scott County District Court.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety, but during a bond-reduction hearing on Sept. 26, District Associate Judge Cheryl Traum released McLaughlin without bond, and he was supposed to be under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections.