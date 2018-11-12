A Davenport man on pretrial supervision in connection with a stolen gun case was back behind bars Sunday on a new felony charge after police say he broke into a Davenport business in July.
Kody R. Brinkley, 24, no address listed, was booked into the Scott County Jail on a charge of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Monday at $5,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Nov. 21.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police, Brinkley broke into River Cities Engineering, 125 W. 76th St., at 7:35 p.m. July 30 and stole clothing, shoes and a camera.
The burglary was captured on video, according to the affidavit.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the case in September, according to court records.
He was arrested in August and placed on pretrial release on charges of second-degree theft, trafficking in stolen weapons, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Davenport police responded to a home in the 2700 block of Boise Avenue on May 7 for a report of a burglary.
The investigation determined a man had left the home early that day and that his girlfriend contacted Brinkley, allowed him inside the home and told him to steal whatever he wanted, according to an arrest affidavit filed in the case.
He stole three firearms from the home, according to the affidavit.
Sometime between May 7 and 22, Brinkley met with another person and made it known he had the stolen firearms in his possession, according to the affidavit.
That person facilitated the transfer of the stolen firearms from Brinkley to another person, according to the affidavit.
A $5,000 cash-only warrant was issued for his arrest in September when he failed to appear for his arraignment in the case.
A new arraignment date has been scheduled for Thursday.
He remained in the jail late Monday afternoon.