Davenport man on probation and awaiting trial for robbery now faces weapons and drug charges

A Davenport man on probation until 2023 for a first-degree theft conviction and awaiting trial on four counts of second-degree robbery has been arrested by Davenport Police on weapons and drug charges.
Deontye Jamere Lewis, 24, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Lewis is also charged with four serious misdemeanors of possession of marijuana-second offense, possession of a controlled substance-first offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and interference with official acts causing bodily injury.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Cormier, at 2:30 a.m. officers were sent to 901 W. 15th St., to investigate a report of a man checking the handles on parked vehicles.
When officers found a man, later identified as Lewis, he ran and was later captured.
In a backpack Lewis dropped officers found his wallet and a loaded Springfield 9mm semiautomatic handgun. In Lewis’ left jean pocket officers seized 4.65 grams of marijuana, and 11 white pills in a baggy determined to be promethazine hydrochloride, a drug used to treat nausea, vomiting and allergic reactions. He also had one blue pill determined to be alprazolam used to treat anxiety disorders.
Lewis was being held Friday in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond, cash or surety.
On Oct. 30, Lewis was sentenced to serve three years on probation until Oct. 30, 2023, after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony for which he would have been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The theft charge was part of a plea agreement in which a charge of second-degree robbery, also a Class C felony, was dropped.
According to the arrest affidavit in that case filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Sander, at 1:49 a.m. on April 14, 2020, officers were sent to 804 W. 6th St., to investigate a report of a robbery.
In that case, Lewis threatened the victim and his with what turned out to be a CO2 handgun with a laser. Lewis took the victim’s cash and a gold chain. The victim described the weapon and Lewis was identified in a photo lineup. Lewis was arrested April 22, 2020, when he was stopped for an unrelated incident.
That sentencing hearing Oct. 30 took into account Lewis’ plea of guilty to a charge of fourth-degree theft for his part in defrauding a Davenport credit union. In a plea agreement a charge of ongoing criminal activity, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, was dropped as was a charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, a Class D felony.
In that case, Lewis was one of eight people charged in connection with a conspiracy to defraud Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St. That investigation began Sept. 20, 2019, when police were sent to the credit union to investigate a series of fraudulent bank accounts and activities connected to them.
According to the arrest affidavit, members of the conspiracy would open an account and then place empty envelopes into automated teller machines in the area and declare the envelopes contained cash deposits.
They would then immediately make a cash withdrawal, draining the account. They continued this practice until the account was frozen, at which time one of them would open a new account and the process of false deposits and cash withdrawals would continue.
Lewis is awaiting trial on four counts of second-degree robbery. According to the arrest affidavits filed by Officer Sander, Lewis is accused of robbing the Kwik Shop at 3129 Rockingham Road at 2:08 a.m. March 12.
He also is accused of robbing the Kwik Shop at 3624 W. Locust St., at 9:41 p.m. on March 13, and then robbing the Kwik Shop at 2242 E. 12th St., at 11:36 p.m. on March 13.
Lewis also is accused of robbing the QC Mart at 2747 Rockingham Road on 8:23 a.m. on March 16.