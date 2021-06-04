Davenport man on probation and awaiting trial for robbery now faces weapons and drug charges

Lewis was being held Friday in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond, cash or surety.

On Oct. 30, Lewis was sentenced to serve three years on probation until Oct. 30, 2023, after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony for which he would have been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The theft charge was part of a plea agreement in which a charge of second-degree robbery, also a Class C felony, was dropped.

According to the arrest affidavit in that case filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Sander, at 1:49 a.m. on April 14, 2020, officers were sent to 804 W. 6th St., to investigate a report of a robbery.

In that case, Lewis threatened the victim and his with what turned out to be a CO2 handgun with a laser. Lewis took the victim’s cash and a gold chain. The victim described the weapon and Lewis was identified in a photo lineup. Lewis was arrested April 22, 2020, when he was stopped for an unrelated incident.