Davenport man on probation faces four robbery charges

Police said the suspect was apprehended in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue after a foot chase and was identified as Lewis.

Lewis confessed to Tuesday's robbery and three other robberies, according to the arrest affidavits. The first robbery took place Friday morning at Kwik Shop at 3129 Rockingham Road. The other two happened Saturday evening, one at Kwik Shop at 3624 W. Locust St. and one at a Kwik Shop at 2242 E. 12th St.

Lewis allegedly entered all four stores and asked for cash from the register after implying he had a weapon. He reportedly received cash from three of the four stores.

Lewis is charged with four counts of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He was booked into the Scott County Jail on Tuesday with a bond of $40,000, cash or surety. He was released from the jail Wednesday after posting 10% of his bond through a bonding company.

Lewis is currently serving three years on supervised probation, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

Lewis was one of 12 people arrested in connection with a conspiracy to defraud a local credit union.

That investigation began Sept. 20 when police were sent to Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St., regarding fraudulent bank accounts and activities connected to them.

According to the arrest affidavit, the members of the conspiracy would open an account and then place empty envelopes into automated teller machines in the area and declare the envelopes contained cash deposits.

They would then immediately make a cash withdrawal, draining the account. They continued this practice until the account was frozen, at which time one of them would open a new account and the process of false deposits and cash withdrawals would continue.

In that case, Lewis was charged by Scott County prosecutors with ongoing criminal activity, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, as well as second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, both Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of fourth-degree theft in that case, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

While awaiting trial in the Vibrant Credit Union fraud case, Lewis was arrested for allegedly using a CO2 handgun with a laser sight to rob a man of cash and a gold chain in the early morning April 14, 2020, in the 800 block of West 6th Street.

He was charged with second-degree robbery in that case but pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree theft. Each of those charges are Class C felonies that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

Lewis was sentenced in both of those cases to serve three years on supervised probation by Scott County District Judge Mark Lawson during a hearing Oct. 30 in Scott County District Court.

He was to be on probation until Oct. 30, 2023.

At the time he committed the Vibrant fraud and the robbery, Lewis already was on probation for felony eluding, a Class D felony, and aggravated misdemeanor driving while barred.