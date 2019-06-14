An 18-year-old Davenport man on probation for robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in 2017 is back behind bars on new robbery and gun charges stemming from two incidents in November.
Quatwan Tysawn Demeko Moore, of the 1500 block of West 8th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday afternoon on one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and going armed with intent.
The robbery charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the remaining charges are each a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Friday at $30,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing June 21.
At 2:38 p.m. Nov. 3, Moore had a firearm he “robbed” from a man while inside a SUV, according to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department in Scott County District Court.
The man was able to identify Moore from a photo line-up in March and said he was once friends with him.
At 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Moore displayed a black handgun at a man and demanded his cell phone, $180 in cash and a set of headphones, according to the affidavits.
Moore, then 17, was arrested in December 2017 after Bettendorf police say he robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.
He and a co-defendant drove off in the delivery driver’s vehicle. Officers found it, but Moore crashed into a utility pole while fleeing, according to court records.
The vehicle was totaled; a loaded firearm was located inside.
Charge as an adult, Moore pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and eluding while participating in a felony and was later given a suspended 10-year sentence and placed on three years of probation.
Prosecutors in November filed an application to revoke his probation and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
A hearing on the application is scheduled for July 18. Bond on the probation violation was set Friday at $10,000 cash-only.
He also is wanted on an interstate detainer.