A Davenport man accused of trying to sexually assault and beating a woman in August pleaded guilty Friday to one of the charges against him.
James Earl Warren Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to willful injury resulting in a serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
He made the plea as a habitual offender, which means he will serve at least three years before being considered for parole.
Per the plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss additional charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse when he is sentenced March 27.
According to Davenport police, Warren and the woman were hanging out Aug. 8 when he asked her to perform a sex act.
When she refused, he forced her onto a couch and attempted to perform a sex act on her.
As she tried to stop him, Warren hit her multiple times, fracturing her orbital and sinus bones, injuries that required surgery to repair, according to police.