A Davenport man pleaded guilty Wednesday to unintentionally killing David Freeland, 53, in a hit-and-run crash in July.
Andre Marcus Shaw, 34, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle-drag racing, a Class D felony, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Court records show the plea is open, meaning prosecutors can make any recommendation when he is sentenced April 18.
In exchange for his plea, an additional charge of homicide by vehicle-reckless, a Class C felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Shaw’s trial was slated to begin Monday in Scott County District Court.
Davenport police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 1700 block of Brady Street at 1:30 a.m. July 31.
Police say Freeland of Davenport was riding a bicycle north on Brady Street in the east (curb) lane just north of 17th Street when he was struck from behind by a 1995 Buick Park Avenue with no plates. Shaw was identified as the driver, according to an arrest affidavit.
The vehicle fled and was recovered in the 1000 block of Charlotte Street.
Prior to the crash, the Buick was one of five vehicles traveling together, in what one witness in a vehicle described as "joy riding," and swerving across four lanes of traffic. Speed surveys done from surveillance videos confirmed they were traveling at speeds ranging from 62-72 mph.
After hitting Freeland, Shaw continued speeding and ran stop signs in a residential area.
He was arrested in October.
On Wednesday, Shaw also pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor, in a separate case. Per his plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss a charge of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon stemming from an incident that preceded the hit-and-run.