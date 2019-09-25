A Davenport man who served time in prison for his role in a 2002 shooting that left a 9-year-old girl dead has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.
Morris Devon Brown, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, to distribution of cocaine base, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and possession of controlled substances with intent to manufacture and distribute, punishable by 10 years to life in prison.
In exchange for his plea, federal prosecutors will dismiss additional charges of distribution of cocaine base and felon in possession of a firearm when he is sentenced Feb. 13.
Brown was indicted in federal court in January.
On July 26, 2018, Brown possessed 2.68 grams of crack cocaine and sold it to another person, according to the plea agreement filed Tuesday.
The next day, Davenport Police searched his home in the 1100 block of East 39th Street, a home in the 1100 block of Eat 37th Street, and a vehicle driven by Brown.
During the search of the home on East 39th Street, officers found 332.61 grams of crack cocaine; 27.91 grams of powder cocaine; about 80 grams of marijuana; a loaded Ruger LC9 9mm semi-automatic handgun laded with one round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine; a box of plastic sandwich bags; a plastic cup with cocaine residue; a working digital scale; and $8,000 cash.
During a search of the second home, officers found drug paraphernalia. In the vehicle, officers found several clear plastic bags containing crack cocaine weight 0.74 grams, 2.7 grams and 3.03 grams.
You have free articles remaining.
Brown also had a small amount of marijuana and keys that opened the doors to both homes searched by officers.
He also had $1,565, $140 of which was buy fund money from the drug sale the day before, according to the plea agreement.
Brown initially faced multiple charges in Scott County District Court; they were dismissed when he was indicted in federal court.
He and several others were charged in the July 2002 death of 9-year-old Deanna Shipp, who traveled to Davenport from Madison, Wisconsin, for her aunt's wedding and was hit by one of at least 12 bullets fired from two cars as she sat on the hood of a car at a nighttime party behind 1502 N. Harrison St.
Brown pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced in 2003 to up to 25 years in prison, according to court records.
He was released in December 2016.
Brown also has a drug conviction in 2002, according to court records.