CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Davenport man entered a guilty plea Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court involving a Sept. 30 high-speed chase in Geneseo, Illinois.
Lamarcus L. Everett, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a peace officer as well as reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. Two other Class 4 felonies and 29 other traffic charges were dismissed.
According to the Class 4 aggravated fleeing charge, Everett disobeyed an officer's given signal to stop and increased his speed to more than 35 miles over the speed limit. Testimony at the preliminary hearing was the Cadillac that Everett was driving was traveling 70 mph in Geneseo and 110 mph on I-80 before going around a pickup, losing control and sliding into a ditch.
Everett was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge and fine of $500 and court costs as well as a 60-day jail term with credit for time served.