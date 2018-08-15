A Davenport man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Bridge Avenue apartment in April.
Steven Wilson Hollingshed, 49, pleaded guilty Aug. 8 in Scott County District Court to second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
He initially faced the more serious charge of first-degree arson, a Class B felony. As part of his plea, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of three years of supervised probation, with the condition Hollingshed receive an evaluation and treatment for substance abuse.
Prosecutors will dismiss an additional charge of third-degree burglary when he is sentenced Sept. 20.
Police say Hollingshed intentionally set fire to an occupied building April 11 at 1214 Bridge Avenue around 1:27 a.m.
The building contains three apartments and people were present at the time of the fire, according to police.
Hollingshed placed combustible material on top of a gas stove in one of the apartments and set the burner in the "on" position, causing it to ignite the wooden chair that was placed on top of the stove, according to police.
He was the last person at the residence and had motive to set the fire, according to police.
At the time of the fire, all entry doors were secured and had to be forced open by the fire department, according to police.
The fire was quickly extinguished and the structure was ventilated.
Hollingshed was arrested the day of the fire and remained in the Scott County Jail until Aug. 8 when he was granted pretrial release pending sentencing by Judge Joel Barrows, according to court records.
His case was slated to go to trial Monday.