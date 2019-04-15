A Davenport man pleaded Monday in federal court to receiving child pornography.
Curtis Stephen Dean pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography. He faces five to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 15.
He has a status conference July 19.
On Aug. 15, Davenport police became aware of an online tip involving pornography. The tip contained an IP address that was associated with Dean, according to the plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
On Sept. 20, police searched his home on Davie Street and seized numerous electronic items such as computer towers, CDs, thumb drives and a cell phone. Dean was at home at the time of the search.
He told police that he exclusively used the computer downstairs and that officers would find a lot of pornography on it.
Officers located the computer and found a piece of cardboard with writing on it that contained search terms and websites for child pornography.
Dean admitted to being on the internet every day for one to four hours and that he had close to 100 images of child pornography on the computer. The images depicted children ranging in age from 5 to 14, according to the plea agreement.
He said he has an addiction and had been viewing child pornography for six months for sexual gratification.
Dean later admitted to viewing child pornography two or three times a week.
Officers found a total of 3,204 files of pornography with a date range of Jan. 22, 2017 to Sept. 20, 2018 on the computer and two CDs, according to the plea agreement.
Some of the images and videos depicted children ranging in age from two to 13.
A federal grand jury indicted Dean Dec. 12 on charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Per the plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss the possession charge at sentencing.