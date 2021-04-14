Davenport man pleads guilty to federal child porn charges

A Davenport man originally arrested by Davenport Police on multiple charges of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation involving minors has pleaded guilty to child pornography-related charges in federal court.

During a hearing March 26 in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Keith Allen Shrum, 32, pleaded guilty to one count each of production of child pornography and receiving child pornography.

Shrum is scheduled to be sentenced July 28 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

A charge of possession of child pornography was dismissed in the plea agreement.

At the federal level, Shrum faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison for the charge of production of child pornography, according to U.S. District Court electronic documents. The maximum sentence for that charge is 30 years.

He could receive up to 20 years in federal prison for the charge of receiving child pornography.

It will be up to the sentencing judge whether to run the sentences consecutively, one after the other, or concurrently, at the same time. If he receives the maximum sentence on each count, and if the sentences run consecutively, Shrum could be in prison for 50 years.