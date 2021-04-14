Davenport man pleads guilty to federal child porn charges

A Davenport man originally arrested by Davenport Police on multiple charges of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation involving minors has pleaded guilty to child pornography-related charges in federal court.
During a hearing March 26 in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Keith Allen Shrum, 32, pleaded guilty to one count each of production of child pornography and receiving child pornography.
Shrum is scheduled to be sentenced July 28 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
A charge of possession of child pornography was dismissed in the plea agreement.
At the federal level, Shrum faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison for the charge of production of child pornography, according to U.S. District Court electronic documents. The maximum sentence for that charge is 30 years.
He could receive up to 20 years in federal prison for the charge of receiving child pornography.
It will be up to the sentencing judge whether to run the sentences consecutively, one after the other, or concurrently, at the same time. If he receives the maximum sentence on each count, and if the sentences run consecutively, Shrum could be in prison for 50 years.
Shrum was arrested Aug. 29, 2019, by Davenport police. He had faced seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each of those charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. However, under Iowa law, there is no mandatory minimum.
Shrum also faced three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also was charged with two Class C felony-level counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three aggravated misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Aggravated misdemeanors in Iowa carry a prison sentence of two years.
The state charges were dismissed in November 2020 after federal authorities filed the child pornography-related charges.
Shrum has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest by federal authorities in November 2020. He will receive credit for the time he has been held in custody.