A Davenport felon has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in February.
James Edward Hawkins Jr., 22, appeared Friday in U.S. District Court, Davenport. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 4.
According to court documents, while investigating a separate case, law enforcement came across a Facebook page belonging to Hawkins and found photos of him holding a firearm.
At least one of the photos that were sent in a message on Feb. 24 is clear enough to identify both Hawkins and the markings on the handgun, according to court documents.
A trace of the pictured firearm revealed that it was a Taurus PT24/& Pro DS .40-caliber pistol, according to court documents.
Police searched a home he was staying at on April 11 and found a Hi-Point .45-caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number, according to court documents.
Hawkins admitted to police he possessed the firearm, but said he no longer had it. He would not provide details as to its location, according to court documents.
He also admitted he possessed the Hi-Point gun that was located in the home. He took possession of it approximately two weeks earlier, according to court documents.
Hawkins has prior felony theft convictions and is prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm.