Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

A Davenport man pleaded guilty to insurance fraud last week after making false claims about a car accident he was involved in.

Jared Simmons, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of Presenting False Information, a Class D felony. Investigators with the Iowa Insurance Division said Simmons made false claims to an insurer in order to receive insurance benefits.

In December 2019, Simmons claimed his vehicle was damaged after hitting a deer in Scott County. Instead, the division said Simmons was involved in a single-car accident while intoxicated.

Simmons’ plea agreement states that he knew the statement provided to the insurer was false, and he intended to defraud the insurer.

The Iowa Insurance Division opened the investigation and a warrant for Simmons’ arrest was issued in December 2019. Simmons was arrested on Feb. 3 of this year and entered a guilty plea on June 17.

He received a suspended five-year prison sentence and received supervised probation for two years. He is also required to pay a $1,025 fine.