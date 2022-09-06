Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

A Davenport man pleaded guilty to insurance fraud last week after making false claims about a car accident he was involved in.
Jared Simmons, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of Presenting False Information, a Class D felony. Investigators with the Iowa Insurance Division said Simmons made false claims to an insurer in order to receive insurance benefits.
In December 2019, Simmons claimed his vehicle was damaged after hitting a deer in Scott County. Instead, the division said Simmons was involved in a single-car accident while intoxicated.
Simmons’ plea agreement states that he knew the statement provided to the insurer was false, and he intended to defraud the insurer.
The Iowa Insurance Division opened the investigation and a warrant for Simmons’ arrest was issued in December 2019. Simmons was arrested on Feb. 3 of this year and entered a guilty plea on June 17.
He received a suspended five-year prison sentence and received supervised probation for two years. He is also required to pay a $1,025 fine.
More of your best national park photos from our Destinations Photo Contest
Rock of Democracy
Up close and personal with four rock solid US Presidents. (photo: Mike Ballard)
Lower Falls of the Grand Canyon in Yellowstone National Park
Wyoming vacation 2020 - Photo was taken 8/17/20 from the observation platform at the top of the Lower Falls with my Apple phone. Was fortunate to catch the rainbow in the photo, too. (photo: Pamela Mackey)
Jackson Lake Reflections
Taken early in the morning of Jackson Lake in Grand Tetons National Park. The clear reflection of the lake lasted less than 20 minutes. Tech Data: Nikon D780 + Nikon 24-70 mm F/2.8 lens at 1/500 at F/8, ISO 100. (photo: Delmar Mineard Jr.)
Mom with triplets
Sow Coastal Brown bear with triplets at Brooks Lodge Katmai National Park Alaska June 27, 2019. (photo: Paul Jones)
Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah
This place is beautiful the photo truly doesn’t do it justice. It’s a must see with your own eyes! ❤️ (photo: Nannie Haflin)
Into the Woods at Glacier National Park
It was a small step "Into the Woods", at Glacier National Park, to see the amazing vegetation and life flourishing beyond the scenic by-way. (photo: Benjamin McGaugh)
Rocky Mountain Reflections
Mills Lake, Rocky Mountain National Park, CO. (photo: Jake Raymer)
A perfect Christmas Day
Sometimes the best gifts are experiences, Zion National Park for Christmas 2021 (photo: Pam Arthur)
Living Free
Wild horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park. (photo: Larry Thomas)
Purple Haze
Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, Montana. (photo: Julie Nishoff)
Gateway Arch National Park
The Arch against the St Louis skyline (photo: Peggy Breed)
Glacier National Park
View from Going to the Sun road (photo: Brianna Pena)
Yellowstone
Yellowstone National park (photo: Tanya Sharbono)
Famous South Dakota!
Famous Mount Rushmore (photo: Wendy Tecca)
Arches National Park in Moab
We had a few hours to get into this park as COVID limited number entering. It was beautiful at sunset. (photo: Ellen Tommasi)
Solitude in Lamar Valley, Yellowstone National Park
A warm summer’s day in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park where a majestic Bison rests in deep thought. (photo: Jules Castiglioni)
Nevada Falls, Yosemite National Park
It was a long climb up a granite trail to get to these falls. Totally worth it! (photo: Jennifer Norman)
Soaking in the wonders of mother nature
Delicate Arch Arches National Park (photo: Dan Zadra)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.