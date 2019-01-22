A Davenport man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, to robbing a Davenport credit union in August.
Randall John Williams, 53, faces up to 20 years when he is sentenced May 29.
The robbery happened at 12:33 p.m. Aug. 6 at R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, 3509 N. Harrison St.
According to the federal complaint filed Aug. 13, Williams walked up to the counter and told the teller “give me all your hundreds.” The teller did not immediately comply and he repeated the phrase several times and became more agitated.
Williams eventually reached over the counter and grabbed cash from the drawer and then fled on foot.
The teller told police the robber took four $1,000 bundles and eight $100 bills totaling $4,800.
A witness inside the credit union told police the robber may be a panhandler they had previously seen at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Brady Street. A still photograph of the robber was circulated around the Davenport Police Department and two officers said they believed the robber could be Williams, a panhandler they interacted with at the intersections of West 35th and Brady Streets and West Kimberly Road and Brady Street.
Officers later responded to Williams’ home in the 100 block of East 35th Street. Williams told an officer “yeah, go ahead and arrest me,” when the officer told him that he wanted to speak to him about something that happened earlier that day.
Williams admitted to an officer that he went into the credit union and took money and said he was not earning enough money from panhandling to cover his bills and had become overwhelmed.
Williams said he did not “pre-plan” the robbery and knew it was wrong.
He also led the officer inside the home and showed him a heart-shaped tin box that contained a wad of $100 bills.
Police found $2,000 in the box and $100 under a television. Williams said he spent about $510 on utility bills and $20 on food.
He did not account for the rest of the money.
Another resident of the home told police that Williams told her he was going to be in big trouble because he robbed a bank. The resident also told a detective that $700 was used to pay rent and Williams bought four or five 8-balls of crack cocaine, which cost about $200 each, according to the federal complaint.