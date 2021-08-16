Davenport man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child

A Davenport man arrested in April for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old pleaded guilty Monday as part of a plea agreement.

Darren Lamont Warren Sr., 49, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was previously charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Warren was arrested on April 26 after Davenport police received a report of the assault, which happened April 25, according to court documents. He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for October 1 at 2 p.m.

Warren pleaded not guilty to his previous charges on June 9.

