 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Davenport man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child

  • Updated
  • 0

A Davenport man arrested in April for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old pleaded guilty Monday as part of a plea agreement.

Darren Lamont Warren Sr., 49, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was previously charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Warren was arrested on April 26 after Davenport police received a report of the assault, which happened April 25, according to court documents. He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for October 1 at 2 p.m.

Warren pleaded not guilty to his previous charges on June 9.

+1 
Gavel-logo
+1 
Darren Warren.jpg

Warren
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bible belt wrestles with vaccine acceptance

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News