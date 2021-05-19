Davenport man pleads not guilty to eluding after reportedly leading officers on high speed chase

A Davenport man charged with eluding police officers after an alleged high-speed chase in April pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed April 22.
Davenport police reportedly attempted a traffic stop on the black Chevrolet Malibu that Isaiah D. Robinson, 20, was driving on April 13. Robinson didn't stop and instead led the officers on a chase. Court documents state that he reached speeds of 90 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Scott County court records state Robinson, who was alone in the vehicle, was a suspect in an East Moline shooting and that just under 33 grams of marijuana wax, $943 in cash and two fired .380-caliber shell casings were recovered from the Malibu when it was searched.
Robinson pleaded not guilty in his arraignment and waived his right to a speedy trial.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.