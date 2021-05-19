 Skip to main content
Davenport man pleads not guilty to eluding after reportedly leading officers on high speed chase
Davenport man pleads not guilty to eluding after reportedly leading officers on high speed chase

  Updated
A Davenport man charged with eluding police officers after an alleged high-speed chase in April pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed April 22. 

Davenport police reportedly attempted a traffic stop on the black Chevrolet Malibu that Isaiah D. Robinson, 20, was driving on April 13. Robinson didn't stop and instead led the officers on a chase. Court documents state that he reached speeds of 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. 

Scott County court records state Robinson, who was alone in the vehicle, was a suspect in an East Moline shooting and that just under 33 grams of marijuana wax, $943 in cash and two fired .380-caliber shell casings were recovered from the Malibu when it was searched.

Robinson pleaded not guilty in his arraignment and waived his right to a speedy trial.

Isaiah D. Robinson, 20, Davenport

 Anthony Watt
