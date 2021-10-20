 Skip to main content
Davenport man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder
Davenport man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder

A Davenport man accused of first-degree murder after a fatal shooting in September has pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment.

The arraignment was filed Wednesday in Scott County court.

Demarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, was arrested on Sept. 7 for a shooting that happened on Sept. 5

Davenport police responded to 2225 Nevada Ave. at 1:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found a wounded man who was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police identified the man as Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, 25. Rock Island County Circuit Court records show Martinez-Brown as a resident of East Moline. 

Gray demanded his right to a speedy trial in Wednesday's arraignment. 

