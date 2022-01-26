 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charge
topical alert top story

Davenport man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charge

  • Updated
Ryan Joens.jpg

A Davenport man arrested in December for third-degree sexual abuse pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed on Jan. 20.

Ryan Allen Joens, 21, allegedly sexually assaulted someone who was sleeping under the influence of a sleep aid medication on Mar. 11, 2021. 

Joens reportedly texted the victim after the assault and admitted to having done it, according to the arrest affidavit. Joens' DNA was also found on the victim's clothing.

Joens demanded his right to a speedy trial in the arraignment. 

Third-degree sexual abuse is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

