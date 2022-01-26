Davenport man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charge

A Davenport man arrested in December for third-degree sexual abuse pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed on Jan. 20.
Ryan Allen Joens, 21, allegedly sexually assaulted someone who was sleeping under the influence of a sleep aid medication on Mar. 11, 2021.
Joens reportedly texted the victim after the assault and admitted to having done it, according to the arrest affidavit. Joens' DNA was also found on the victim's clothing.
Joens demanded his right to a speedy trial in the arraignment.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.