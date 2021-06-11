 Skip to main content
Davenport man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of a child.
Davenport man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of a child.

A Davenport man who was arrested in April for allegedly sexually abusing a child pleaded not guilty in an arraignment filed Wednesday.

Darren Lamont Warren Sr., 49, was arrested April 26 after Davenport police officers received a complaint of sexual abuse to a child, according to court documents.

The assault allegedly took place April 25. 

Sexual abuse of a child under 12 is a class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Darren Warren.jpg
