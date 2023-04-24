One of three men accused of killing a Davenport teenager may serve up to 25 years in prison. He is to serve a minimum of six years.

Jamon Winfrey, 14, was fatally shot on Feb. 24, 2021, when members of the Mad Max gang began firing at their Savage Life rivals in the 1300 block of Farnam Street, police said. His body was found the next day between two nearby houses.

Chrystian Z. Smith, 19, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in February to a single count of attempted murder in relation to the teen’s death, according to court documents. His plea was part of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, which initially charged him with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

District Court Judge Henry Latham on Friday sentenced Smith to up to 25 years in an Iowa prison on the attempted murder charge, according to court records. Smith must serve a minimum of six years before he could be eligible for parole or work release. He will get credit for time he has served in jail while awaiting trial.

A jury trial in the matter was conducted in November, but the jury could not reach a verdict. A second trial was pending when he entered his plea.

The other two men accused of killing Winfrey are John Eddie Hanes III,19, and Javon Combs, 21, both of Davenport. Their cases were pending as of Monday.

They also face charges of first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Winfrey’s death.

In earlier court hearings related to the killing, police accused Smith, Hanes and Combs of being members of the Mad Max gang or MMG, while Winfrey was a member of the Savage Life gang.

At the time of the shooting, the gangs had “shoot-on-sight” orders for each others' members, police said.

Several other felony cases pending against Smith also were resolved Friday, either through a sentence or the charges being dropped, according to court records. All of the charges were less severe than the murder case and the heaviest sentence was up to five years.