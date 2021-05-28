Davenport man sentenced for buying and reselling guns

A Davenport man was sentenced to two and half years in prison for buying and reselling guns, at least seven of which were involved in criminal acts, including four homicides in Chicago.

Joshua Lee Scheper, 40, is charged with making false statements during firearm purchases, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice for the Southern District of Iowa.

On firearm purchasing forms, Scheper called himself the intended buyer. Between 2014 and 2016 Scheper purchased 26 guns, some of which he resold to people banned from owning them.

Scheper was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victim's Fund.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

