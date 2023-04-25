A Davenport man must serve up to two years in an Iowa prison after admitting to his role in a January attack that left another person with a slash wound on his chest.

The attack occurred about 4 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the 1000 block of West 5th Street, according to Scott County court records. The wound was more than 6 inches long and the injured person, who was not identified by name, required sutures.

The injured person identified Juan J. Mendoza Jr., now 51, as his attacker, and Mendoza matched a description given by other witnesses.

Initially charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, Mendoza has since pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury as part of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office. In his written plea of guilty, Mendoza admitted using a razor to commit the attack.

On April 19, District Associate Judge Michael Motto sentenced Mendoza to a prison term not to exceed two years, court records state.

The actual length of his sentence will depend on factors, such as work and program credits and whether the state determines him eligible for parole. Mendoza also will receive credit for time already served in jail.

During their investigation, police found three knives on Mendoza, and there was an empty alcohol can next to his belongings, according to the initial complaint filed in the case. He had watery, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and refused a preliminary breath test but told police he was drunk, that complaint states.