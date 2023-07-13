The last of three men accused of killing a Davenport teen has been sentenced.

Javon Combs, 22, of Davenport, initially faced charges of first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in relation to Jamon Winfrey’s death.

Winfrey, 14, was shot on Feb. 24, 2021, when police said members of the Mad Max gang began firing at their Savage Life rivals in the 1300 block of Farnam Street. His body was found the next day between two nearby houses.

District Judge John Telleen on July 6 sentenced Combs to up to 10 years each on a count of willful injury — causing serious injury and three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon — injure/provoke fear, according to Scott County court documents. Combs must serve the sentences back to back, which means he could serve up to 40 years in an Iowa prison.

Combs will get credit for time he has already served in the Scott County Jail while the case was underway, court records state.

Telleen said in the sentencing order that he has left the question of when Combs might be eligible for parole to the Iowa Department of Corrections or the parole board.

When he made his ruling, Telleen had access to a pre-sentence investigation report developed by the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, court records state.

Such reports are meant to aid a judge at sentencing by providing background on the person being sentenced.

The sentencing order was posted in Combs’ court file on Monday.

Combs pleaded guilty to the charges during a June 6 hearing, according to court documents. His plea was part of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

The other two men charged were Chrystian Z. Smith, 19, and John Eddie Hanes III, 19, both of Davenport. They also initially faced charges of first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

In May, a jury convicted Hanes of first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.

Concessions in Combs’ plea agreement included Combs testifying in any court proceedings related to Winfrey’s killing, court records state. That participation included Combs testifying during Hanes’ trial.

Smith pleaded guilty in February to a single count of attempted murder in relation to the teen’s death, according to court documents. His plea was also part of an agreement with prosecutors.

District Court Judge Henry Latham in April sentenced Smith to up to 25 years in an Iowa prison on the attempted murder charge, according to court records. Smith must serve a minimum of six years before he could be eligible for parole or work release. He will get credit for time he has served in jail while awaiting trial.

When he made the agreement with prosecutors, Smith had already been tried in relation to Winfrey’s killing. The jury in that proceeding could not come to a decision on Smith’s culpability.