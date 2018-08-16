A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to up to 25 years in prison for robbing a Mount Joy gas station in November.
Seith William Keith, 31, was found guilty of first-degree robbery and willful injury causing bodily injury on July 26 following a bench trial on June 27 and July 3 in Scott County District Court.
Prior to trial, he pleaded guilty to one count of sex offender registration violation.
On Thursday, Judge Mark Fowler sentenced him to up to 25 years in prison on the robbery charge, and up to five years in prison. The judge further ordered that the sentences will run at the same time and that Keith must serve 70 percent, or 17.5 years, on the robbery charge before he can be considered for parole.
According to court records, a lone clerk was working at the BP Amoco gas station in Mount Joy on Nov. 6.
Around 9 p.m., she walked out of a back door to check on some cats and saw a man, later identified at Keith, standing near the dumpster, according to court records.
She returned to the store and Keith forced his way behind her, according to court records.
Keith knocked the clerk to the floor and brandished a knife as she kicked at his hand. He then dragged the clerk by her leg and returned to the cash drawer, according to court records.
Keith was unable to open the drawer and started to walk towards the clerk, who had armed herself with a pair of scissors. He then fled out the back door.
The incident, which lasted just over 30 seconds, was captured on surveillance video.
Keith was identified as a suspect by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office through an enlargement of a frame of the video surveillance footage.
Detectives learned that he was on parole and was being monitored by the Iowa Department of Corrections through a GPS ankle bracelet, according to court records.
A look at the GPS coordinates showed Keith at the gas station at the time of the robbery. Detectives were able to use the coordinates to locate and arrest him the next day, according to court records.
Keith initially told a detective that he was armed with a knife during the robbery but later admitted that he did have a knife. He said he threw the knife out of the window of a vehicle he was driving after he left the scene, according to court records.
A search of his apartment turned up shoes and a stocking cap that matched the footwear and clothing of the man showed in the store surveillance footage.
Keith testified at trial that he went into the store through the employee entrance and that he intended to take money. He also admitted to pushing the clerk to the ground and dragging her to another area in the store.
He denied that he was armed with a knife, according to court records.
An officer who checked with Keith's parole officer reported that he had been terminated from his job in September and did not report that information within five business days, which he is required to do under the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
Keith admitted that he had not worked at his former workplace for a few months, but said he reported the information, according to court records.