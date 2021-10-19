Davenport man sentenced in Illinois to almost six years in prison for gun charges

A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years and 11 months in federal prison for gun charges, according to a Tuesday news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois.
Demaine Marquelle Glenn, 30, was arrested in September 2018 after Rock Island Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of 21st Street and 3rd Avenue. Someone in Glenn's car fired several shots at another vehicle, the release states. Officers found Glenn's car, which Glenn was driving, and attempted a traffic stop. Glenn fled and led police on a high-speed chase from Rock Island into Davenport, Bettendorf and then Moline, where the car crashed and Glenn was arrested.
A gun that Glenn owned was found at the scene and several fired shell casings of the same caliber were found in Glenn's car and at the scene.
Glenn is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. At the time of the shots fired incident he was on parole for a prior Iowa burglary charge.
After his prison term, Glenn will be required to serve three years of supervised release.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Rock Island, Moline, Davenport, and Bettendorf Police Departments all investigated the case.