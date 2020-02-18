You are the owner of this article.
Davenport man sentenced 15 months for tax evasion
Davenport man sentenced 15 months for tax evasion

A Davenport man was sentenced last week to just over a year in prison for tax violations.

Jonathan Folker was sentenced to 15 months in prison on two counts of tax evasion and another two counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.

United States District Court Chief Judge John Jarvey also ordered the 39-year-old Folker to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, pay $200 to the Crime Victims Fund, as well as restitution in the amount of $256,783 with interest.

The case started on June 5, 2019, when the United States Attorney’s Office filed two counts charging Folker with tax evasion and making and subscribing a false tax return.

A plea agreement was entered Aug. 20, 2019, and Folker admitted he failed to file income tax returns for several years and had a total tax liability of $256,783. Folker also admitted he made and subscribed a false Form 1040 for the tax year 2012.

The case was investigated by Criminal Investigations unit of the Internal Revenue Service and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

