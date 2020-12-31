Davenport man sentenced on drug, gun charges

Curtis Lee Smith, 26, of Davenport, was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 65 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Following his prison term, Smith will serve three years of supervised release as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa..

On January 25, 2019, officers were dispatched to the Quad-City Inn in Davenport in response to a 911 call describing a person being held against her will in a room.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When officers arrived at the room, two people were found inside — a woman and Smith.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the motel room. Upon execution of the warrant, officers discovered 128 grams of marijuana, a .380 caliber pistol, a .45 caliber pistol, and another .380 caliber pistol.

Smith admitted to placing the marijuana and firearms in the ceiling of the room near a vent. Additionally, officers found a digital scale, drug packaging materials, and $2,060 United States currency.