Davenport man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for meth distribution conspiracy

A Davenport man involved in a three-man methamphetamine distribution conspiracy operating in California, Colorado and Davenport, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison during a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Charles Michael Spiker, 49, had pleaded guilty May 24, 2021, to one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of methamphetamine and 500 grams and more of mixtures and substances containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine, and to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, namely a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

During his sentencing hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose to 120 months in federal prison on each count. Rose ordered the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time. Rose also ordered that Spiker is to serve five years on supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.

Spiker, along with Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, and Oscar Cruz-Guzman, 28, of Riverside, California, were arrested by federal agents Oct. 9, 2020. Each was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of methamphetamine and 500 grams and more of mixtures and substances containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine

Spiker also was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, namely 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charge of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance was dropped in Spiker’s plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Law enforcement identified Spiker as part of a drug conspiracy operating in Colorado, California, and the Davenport area.

The investigation revealed that, as part of the conspiracy, Spiker was obtaining methamphetamine and distributing it to other dealers and users. When Spiker was arrested, he had a semiautomatic pistol in his pocket. Spiker is a convicted felon and is prohibited by law from possession firearms and ammunition.

Gutierrez was identified as the ring leader. He pleaded guilty to the one count on Jan. 10, 2022. On Aug. 19, Gutierrez was sentenced to 360 months, or 30 years, in federal prison. He also must serve five years on supervised release when he completes his prison term.

Cruz-Guzman pleaded guilty to the one count against him on Nov. 3, 2021. He was sentenced April 7, 2022, to 126 months, or 10 years and six months, in federal prison. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons electronic records, Cruz-Guzman is serving his sentence in the Victorville, California, Federal Correctional Institution.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Davenport Police Department.