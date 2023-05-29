Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Davenport man who in February pleaded guilty to selling meth and stealing a motorcycle was sentenced to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections during a hearing Friday in Scott County District Court.

District Court Judge Meghan Corbin sentenced Eric William Brewer, 32, to 10 years on one count of first-degree theft, and 10 years on one count of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

Corbin ordered that the sentences be run concurrently, or at the same time.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Cory Hughes, at 11:17 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2022, officers spotted Brewer at 1406 W. 7th St. Brewer then got on a 2022 Honda motorcycle that appeared to have been spray painted black. Officers knew Brewer had warrants for his arrest.

Brewer drove the Honda motorcycle over to the 700 block of North Division Street. Brewer was then seen near a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

As officers approached Brewer he walked away from the Harley-Davidson motorcycle and tried to flee on foot.

Officers were able to finally capture Brewer.

Officers seized two plastic bags that contained a total of 64.45 grams of methamphetamine from Brewer.

Police have said that the normal does of methamphetamine is one-tenth of a gram, which means Brewer had 644.5 doses of meth when he was captured.

Officers also seized $600 in cash.

On Feb. 15, 2023, Brewer pleaded guilty to first-degree theft for stealing the Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was valued at $12,000. A charge of second-degree theft was dismissed in a plea agreement.

Brewer had initially been charged with a Class B felony for possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

However, in a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty Feb. 15, 2023, to the lesser included charge of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth. A charge of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law was dismissed in the plea agreement.

At the time Davenport Police arrested Brewer on the theft and meth charges, he was on probation in Rock Island County in Illinois and Louisa County in Iowa, each for peddling meth.

In May of 2020, Rock Island County authorities arrested Brewer on two charges of meth delivery of less than 5 grams. Each charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

On July 19, 2021, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Brewer pleaded guilty to one count of meth delivery of less than 5 grams. During a sentencing hearing on Aug. 30, 2021, Rock Island County Chief Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Brewer to 30 months on probation.

A probation revocation hearing in that case is scheduled for June 9. Brewer could be sentenced to between three and seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if his probation is revoked.

Brewer also is facing a charge of aggravated fleeing police in Rock Island County from an incident in April of 2022. That charge is a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years. A pretrial hearing in that case also is scheduled for June 9.

While working his way through the Rock Island County Circuit Court system on the meth charges, Brewer was arrested in February of 2021 by Wapello Police for allegedly selling methamphetamine out of the garage of his mother’s Wapello home.

On March 25, 2021, during a hearing in Louisa County District Court, Brewer pleaded guilty to a Class C felony charge of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and a Class D felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced the next day by District Judge Mark Kruse to serve 10 years on probation for the meth trafficking conviction, and a consecutive five years on probation for the criminal mischief conviction.

Kruse also ordered that Brewer’s probation would not be terminated until all fines, fees and court costs are paid in full owed by Brewer are paid in full.

Louisa County prosecutors have filed a petition to revoke Brewer’s probation in that case. A revocation hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 4. He could be sentenced to 10 years in prison on the meth conviction and five years in prison on the criminal mischief conviction.